November 14 marks the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister of India. For his utmost love for the kids, for many years now, Nehru's birthday began to be commemorated as National Children’s Day or Bal Diwas in the country. Born on November 14, 1889, he was fondly known as Chacha Nehru among little kids. On this day, schools and educational institutes organise various events to engage the kids and make them enjoy this day. Not just in schools, at home parents also try and make this day enjoyable for the kids. On the occasion of Jawaharlal Nehru's 128th Birth Anniversary today, here is how the Indian celebrities wished their kids.