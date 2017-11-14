01 / 5

In his maiden visit to the Philippines as the prime minister, Narendra Modi is attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met with world's top leaders at ASEAN Summit in Manila in a very short span of time. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. PM Modi yesterday held “very expansive” talks with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders carried out a “broad review” of the strategic landscape in Asia, signalling deeper cooperation by the two countries in dealing with sensitive security issues confronting the region.



In this photo PM Modi met New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. Both the leaders discussed deepening economic and cultural cooperation between India and New Zealand. (Image: Twitter)