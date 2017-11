07 / 7

Sandesh Jhingan: An Indian professional footballer, Sandesh Jhingan, plays for the Indian national team and has played for various teams of the Indian Super League. Jinghan renewed a three-year contract worth 1.28 crores per year, making him the highest paid defender in India. The 23-year-old, who has played 41 matches in the league, disclosed the news of his signing on his official Facebook page saying, "The love and support given to me by the people of Kerala is something I will cherish for the rest of my life". (Source: PTI)