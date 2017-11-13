01 / 5

On the first day of Dubai Air Show, visitors got to see the historical display of the prototype of UAE's first ever spacecraft that will orbit Mars. The spacecraft, called Hope. A model of the Emirates Mars Mission's (EMM) spacecraft was revealed at the Dubai Air Show 2017. As part of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) it will be launched in July 2020. Hope will gather climate and atmosphere data of Mars and the date will be shared for free with the public. In July 2014 Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates announced the project of Hope spacecraft that will orbit Mars. It will weigh 1,500kg including fuel. (Image courtesy: Emirates Mars Mission)