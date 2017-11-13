The relationship between India and the US goes beyond mutual interest and can be beneficial for Asia and the humanity at large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Donald Trump who described him as a "friend" who is "doing a great job". (AP Photo)
Modi's comments came ahead of his bilateral talks with Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit here during which the two leaders discussed a range of key issues including defence and security. (AP Photo)
Modi also thanked Trump for praising India whenever he got an opportunity to speak about the country during his Asia tour. (Reuters)
"I would like to assure you whatever the expectations are of the world, of the US from India, India has always made efforts to fulfil those expectations and we will continue to do so in the future too," Modi said. (Reuters)
Trump on his part described Modi as a friend and a great gentleman. (AP Photo)
"PM Narendra Modi is here we had met at the White House before. He has become a friend of ours. He's doing a great job. A lot of things were solved and we will continue to work together," Trump said. (Reuters)
Speaking at a gathering of CEOs on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang, President Trump had cited India as one of the countries in the Indo-Pacific region making strides. (PTI Photo)
The use of the term "Indo-Pacific" by President Trump has led to speculation that it may have something to do with Washington preparing the ground for a revival of the so called quadrilateral strategic alliance between the US, Japan, Australia and India to counter China's rise. (Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila. (Reuters)