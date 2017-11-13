01 / 7

A musical performance based on the epic Ramayana today drew loud applause from several world leaders and delegates at a grand opening ceremony of the two-day ASEAN summit. The play reflected India's cultural linkages with the Philippines and several member countries of the 10-member powerful bloc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and several other leaders from ASEAN’s partner countries attended the glitzy opening ceremony at the highly fortified Cultural Centre in this bustling metropolis. (Image: Twitter)