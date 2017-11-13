PM Narendra Modi visited the global rice research centre in the Philippines and got a briefing from the scientists at the world famous institute which is working towards developing better quality of rice seeds to address issues relating to food scarcity. (Image: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks ground for resilient rice field laboratory, at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), in Los Banos, Philippines. (PTI Photo)
A large number of Indian scientists are working in the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, an urban locality situated at a distance of around 65 kms from Manila, the capital of the Philippines. (PTI Photo)
IRRI and its partners have provided assistance to 2,00, 000 women farmers in Odisha which included providing capacity building programmes, and improved agriculture technology.(Image: Twitter)
PM Modi said he saw the exceptional work IRRI is doing towards mitigating poverty and hunger by improving rice cultivation. Their work benefits many farmers and consumers, particularly in Asia and Africa.(Image: Twitter)
The Indian government is also setting up a regional centre of the IRRI in Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s constituency, to develop high-yielding rice varieties.(Image: Twitter)
A number of scientists at the IRRI briefed the prime minister on flood-tolerant rice varieties which they said can withstand 14-18 days of submergence and can provide 1-3 tonnes more yield per hectare in flood affected areas.(Image: Twitter)
The IRRI centre in Varanasi will help in utilising the rich biodiversity of India to develop special rice varieties. (PTI Photo)
The IRRI, which has offices in 17 countries, is known for its work in developing rice varieties that contributed to the Green Revolution in 1960s.(Image: Twitter)
PM Modi said his visit to International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) was a great learning experience. (Image: Twitter)
PM Modi saw a detailed exhibition on rice varieties and the impressive work done by IRRI with women farming cooperatives.(Image: Twitter)
PM Modi interacted with Indian scientists, students, researchers working at IRRI. (Image: Twitter)
In a contribution from India to IRRI, PM Modi presented two Indian rice seed varieties to the IRRI gene bank.(Image: Twitter)