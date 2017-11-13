01 / 14

The biennial Dubai Air Show opened with the world's biggest defense companies promoting their fighter jets, drones, armored vehicles and missiles amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Airlines also are taking part, but missing from the trade show this year is one of the region's largest long-haul carriers, Qatar Airways, amid diplomatic fallout between Qatar and four Arab nations. At the start of the air show, Dubai-based Emirates, the Middle East's largest carrier, unveiled new, state-of-the-art, first class private suites. (Image: Dubai Air Show Website)