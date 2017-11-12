01 / 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Novermber 12 reached Philippines capital Manila to attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits along with other world leaders. The PM is on a 3-day visit to the Southeast Asian country. His participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, symbolises India’s commitment towards deepening engagement with ASEAN and India-Pacific Region. During the ASEAN summit issues like North Korea’s nuclear missile tests and China’s military interference in the disputed South China are expected to come up for discussion, as per the report by PTI. PM would also hold bilateral talks with President Rodrigo Duterte and meet other world leaders. Take a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit: