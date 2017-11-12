04 / 6

Elano Blumer: A Brazilian retired footballer who played as an attacking midfielder and the current interim manager of Santos, Elano Blumer is yet another star of the ISL. During his second season with the Chennaiyin FC, Elano helped the team win the ISL championship in 2015. In the first season, the World Cup winning Brazilian scored eight goals in his first six matches, was injured for the rest of the campaign and still ended up as the league’s top scorer, winning the ISL Golden Boot in its first season. (Source: PTI)