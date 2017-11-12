Jeje Lalpekhlua: Born 7 January 1991, Jeje Lalpekhlua, is an Indian professional footballer who plays for Chennaiyin FC. He is the third highest goalscorer in the Indian Super League and he also won the Emerging Player of the League in the 2015 Indian Super League season. Like the last season, Chennaiyin FC will heavily depend on how their star forward, Jeje Lalpekhlua performs on the pitch. As per media reports, Jeje has signed a new three-year deal while Karanjit has penned a two-year extension. (Source: PTI)