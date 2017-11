01 / 12

The Delhi government called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from November 13, after the National Green Tribunal ordered the withdrawal of exemptions under it, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Gahlot said the government's decision came in view of the directive by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which ordered the withdrawal of all exemptions, including to two-wheeler riders and woman-only vehicles, under the odd-even scheme. (AP Photo)