01 / 10 Indian and Kazakhstan armies on November 2 began a 14-day joint exercise at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh to strengthen bilateral relations and exchange skills and experience. (Image: Facebook) 02 / 10 The joint exercise is aimed at enhancing the military ties between the two countries as also at achieving interoperability between the two armies. (Image: Facebook) 03 / 10 Heliborne operations well rehearsed as part of 'Prabal Dostyk'. (Image: Facebook) 04 / 10 Specialist well trained troops practiced slithering from helicopter to hone skills and enhance mutual understanding.(Image: Facebook) 05 / 10 The training contingents comprise of platoon strength from the 11th Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army and a similar strength of the Kazakhstan Army. (Image: Facebook) 06 / 10 It is the second joint military exercise between the two countries. (Image: Facebook) 07 / 10 The first edition of 'Prabal Dostyk' was held in Kazakhstan in 2016. (Image: Facebook) 08 / 10 During the joint exercise Prabal Dostyk 2017 Indian Army & Kazakhstan Army troops shared experiences & expertise on reflex shooting and ambush drills. (Image: Twitter) 09 / 10 Sharing of ideas and expertise will further enhance combat skills of both the armies of India and Kazakhstan.(Image: Twitter) 10 / 10 The main aim of the joint exercise is to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. (Image: Twitter)