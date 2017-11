01 / 5

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi began his campaign for Assembly polls in north Gujarat with a visit to the famous Akshardahm temple in Gandhinagar. Akshardham temple belongs to the Swaminarayan sect, which has a huge following among the Patel community, and the Congress is trying to woo the community ahead of the Assembly election to be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14. (PTI Photo)