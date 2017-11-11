01 / 11

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave its nod for the implementation of the Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 to tackle high pollution level, with certain riders. During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the city government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections if the aim was to improve air quality. The bench also issued notices to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to show cause why exemplary cost should not be imposed on them for violation of its order putting a ban on construction activities.



Take a look at the top ten developments so far: