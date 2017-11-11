Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw "spark" in the footballers who represented India in their maiden FIFA World Cup and encouraged them to consider it as stepping stone to bigger things. The prime minister invited the players after they came back from Saudi Arabia following the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers. Modi, a sports enthusiast, who has spoken about the significance of sports umpteenth times in 'Mann ki Baat', expressed that "there is no life without sports". (Image: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented jersey by the Indian FIFA U-17 World Cup team in New Delhi. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C) Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is also seen. (PTI Photo)
The PM, who was present at the JLN Stadium in the capital during India's FIFA U-17 World Cup opener against USA on October 6, said that Jeakson Singh's goal against Colombia in their second game was the "biggest reason for all of us to celebrate". (PTI Photo)
Jeakson Singh Thounaojam’s name will be remembered in the history of Indian football forever! This youngster from Manipur became the first Indian to score a goal in a FIFA U-17 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)
Komal Thatal, the stupendous midfielder who hails from Sikkim. He has played over 30 games for India. (Image: Twitter)
Aniket Anil Jadhav, who belongs to Maharashtra has distinguished himself as a good striker. He has been playing regularly since 2015. (Image: Twitter)
Prabsukhan Singh Gill gave his trials in 2014, after which he was selected to play for several tournaments including the AFC U-14 Festival 2014, AFC U-16 Championship, Goa in 2016 and SAFF U-16 Championship, Goa. (Image: Twitter)
Abhijit Sarkar has has represented India in many matches, including at the U-14 AFC Qualifier, Iran 2013. (Image: Twitter)
Ace defender Jitendra Singh has a rich experience of almost 40 international matches. (Image: Twitter)
Anwar Ali belongs to Punjab and has represented India at the U-14 AFC Qualifier, Iran 2013. (Image: Twitter)