01 / 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw "spark" in the footballers who represented India in their maiden FIFA World Cup and encouraged them to consider it as stepping stone to bigger things. The prime minister invited the players after they came back from Saudi Arabia following the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers. Modi, a sports enthusiast, who has spoken about the significance of sports umpteenth times in 'Mann ki Baat', expressed that "there is no life without sports". (Image: Twitter)