Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin briefly shook hands at a gala dinner during an Asia-Pacific summit today after days of frenzied speculation on whether the two would meet. Both the leaders posed briefly for a photo with regional leaders dressed in loose-fitting traditional blue silk shirts commissioned for the gathering by current APEC hosts Vietnam. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin take part in a family photo at the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam. (Reuters)
Trump had previously indicated that he hoped to hold talks with his Russian counterpart during his Vietnam visit, to pressure Moscow into supporting his moves to challenge North Korea's nuclear ambitions. (Reuters)
Both leaders are attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the Vietnamese city of Danang. (Reuters)
Earlier in the day White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had ruled out a bilateral meeting, but the Kremlin suggested it would go ahead. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Chile's President Michelle Bachelet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam. (Reuters)