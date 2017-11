01 / 14

Have you seen Elon Musk washing dishes? Well, you have if you have seen one of the most popular TV series The Big Bang Theory. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made one of the most popular TV cameos when he appeared on the show and got all the nerds glued to TV in 2015. But Elon Musk is not the only one. There are many businessmen who made cameo appearances in movies and TV show, and the list might just surprise you.