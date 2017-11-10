US First Lady Melania Trump hiked the Great Wall and spent some time with a couple of China's most prominent diplomats in Beijing today: the pandas Meng'er and Gu Gu. While President Donald Trump jetted off to a summit in Vietnam after his state visit to China, his wife stayed behind to see the Beijing Zoo's favourite tenants before heading to the Great Wall. (AP Photo)
US first lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing. (Reuters Photo)
After a short cable car ride, she braved the cold weather to spend about half an hour hiking the refurbished Mutianyu section of the famous fortification. (Reuters Photo)
Melania Trump said: "This is beautiful. This is amazing. (AP Photo)
Donald Trump, who wants to build his own massive wall along the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration, did not visit the Great Wall, despite it being a usual stop for US presidents. (Reuters Photo)
China treated the Trumps to a lavish state visit with a private tour of the Forbidden City on Wednesday and a banquet dinner yesterday. (AP Photo)
US first lady Melania Trump poses for photos near the panda enclosure at a zoo in Beijing. Trump later "interacted privately" with Gu Gu behind-the-scenes, zoo director Li Xiaoguang told. (AP Photo)
The former model was greeted by a group of schoolchildren who waved Chinese and American flags and led her to the panda enclosure. (AP Photo)
US first lady Melania Trump hands out bald eagle dolls to Chinese children holding US and Chinese flags near the Panda enclosure at the zoo in Beijing. (AP Photo)
Beijing has cultivated a global fascination with pandas as part of its diplomacy by sending the animals to overseas zoos where they have proven a wildly popular draw.