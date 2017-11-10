01 / 10

In a span of nine days, India plays host to three Royalties. Starting with the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan, who arrived in New Delhi on October 31 with their son Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck on a four-day visit. Then Belgium’s King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde arrived New Delhi on November 5. Belgium's royal couple are on a seven day state visit to India, which will get over tomorrow. And then the third and last royal family - the British Royay - The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles. They were on a two-day visit to India as a part of a 10-day four-nation tour. Take a look at the three Royalties, where India played a great host: