Jaime Gavilan (Chennaiyin FC)
La Liga outfit Valencia are renowned for their academy having groomed many famous names over the past couple of decades, with the likes of Jordi Alba, Paco Alcacer and Isco being the more famous of their latest graduates. David Silva and Juan Mata are arguably the most renowned of Los Che’s recent Cantera products but, before they broke onto the scene, there was another playmaker – blessed with vision and technique – tipped to make the grade: Jaime Gavilan. While he ultimately failed to carve out a long career at Mestalla, the Spaniard, who won both the UEFA European U-16 and U-19 Championships in his youth, still went on to establish himself as a La Liga stalwart with Getafe. No stranger to the ISL, Gavilan was previously on the books of ATK – then still known as Atletico Kolkata – before most recently spending time in South Korea with Suwon Samsung Bluewings.