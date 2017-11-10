04 / 6

Robbie Keane (ATK) When Robbie Keane moved to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011, it looked like it would be his last port-of-call in what had been a celebrated career. As Republic of Ireland’s all-time top scorer with 68 international goals to his name, the clinical marksman was best remembered for his time at Tottenham where he notched 122 goals in 306 appearances. Yet, while many viewed Major League Soccer as a retirement home, Keane continued to fire on all cylinders even as he approached the twilight of his career, hitting the back of the net over a hundred times in his six years in United States. Now 37 but still looking as fit and deadly as ever, there is an excellent reason to believe that the Irishman will be a hit again in his Indian adventure. (AP)