Delhi government spray water in several areas to try to combat toxic smog that has triggered a pollution emergency. It is expected to get worse over the weekend. Illegal crop burning in Haryana and Punjab, vehicle exhaust in a city with limited public transport and swirling construction dust have caused the crisis, as they do year after year. Sprinkling water is one of the best way to bring down the dangerous pollution levels. Take a look at how the city is tackling air pollution: