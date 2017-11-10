India and Bangladesh army personnel currently taking part in joint training exercise 'Sampriti-7' in Meghalaya and Mizorum. This is the 7th edition of the joint training exercise. It will be a 13-day exercise that will end on November 18. In Meghalaya the exercise will be conducted at the Joint Training Node and in Mizoram it will be at India's Jungle Warfare School at Vairengte. The main aim of the joint military exercise is to conduct counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in peace-keeping activities in the United Nations (UN). (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
From both India and Bangladesh, there will be 20 officers in the Command Post Exercise (CPX) as part of the brigade and battalion command posts. (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
According to Bangladeshi News Media quoted an Army official the Field Training Exercise (FTX) would see participation of one Infantry company each from the Bangladesh Army and elite Red Horns Division of the Indian Army.(Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
Well coordinated & synergised sessions of demonstration & joint practice of house clearing conducted by the troops of Indian & Bangladesh Army during Sampriti-7. (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
In 2011, the the first joint exercise was held in Assam.(Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
Since then, both India and Bangaldesh have been alternatively hosting the military exercise.(Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
Physical training being carried out by the troops of Indian & Bangladesh Army during exercise Sampriti 2017. (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
In 2016, the military exercise was conducted at Bangabandhu Cantonment in Bangladesh's Ghatail. (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
Slithering demonstration cum practice carried out by Indian Army & Bangladesh Army troops during Sampriti 2017. (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)
The troops of Indian and Bangladesh Army carried out slithering demonstration cum practice. (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)