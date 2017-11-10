01 / 10

India and Bangladesh army personnel currently taking part in joint training exercise 'Sampriti-7' in Meghalaya and Mizorum. This is the 7th edition of the joint training exercise. It will be a 13-day exercise that will end on November 18. In Meghalaya the exercise will be conducted at the Joint Training Node and in Mizoram it will be at India's Jungle Warfare School at Vairengte. The main aim of the joint military exercise is to conduct counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in peace-keeping activities in the United Nations (UN). (Image: Facebook/ADGPI)