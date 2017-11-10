01 / 12

Air pollutant touched calamitous levels in Delhi, as a thick grey smog hung low across the region, prompting the government to declare schools closed till Sunday, halt construction activity and ban the entry of trucks in the city. The odd-even car rationing scheme also enforced in Delhi for a five-day period from November 13, city Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. There is also air purifiers manufacturers are witnessing a spike in sales in the Capital and adjoining areas as consumers resort to panic buying with air pollution in Delhi-NCR breaching the critical limit, even as doctors doubt efficacy of such products. All these immediate measures have started applying in the national capital and adjoining areas. Let's take a look at how Delhi is coping with the toxic smog: