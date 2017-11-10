01 / 10

Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde went to Mumbai and was recieved by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. The King was accompanied by a large ministerial and business delegation. Welcoming the royal couple to Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao said the state would like to see greater cooperation between Maharashtra and Belgium in the areas of clean energy, infrastructure development, higher education, skill development and film-making. In this photo Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde can be seen playing cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai. (Reuters)