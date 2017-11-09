01 / 5

People in Delhi are complaining about breathing problems and burning eyes ever since smog engulfed the national capital. Delhi is known for being one of the most polluted cities in the world. Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons, people & govt of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until a solution to crop burning is found.” He has highlighted the fact that the problem stems from stubble burning by farmers in Haryana and Punjab. The situation has reached crisis levels and authorities have been forced to shut schools, ban plying of trucks, stopped construction and demolition activities and even announced the return of the Odd-Even traffic scheme. The clouds of smoke are floating into Delhi from these 2 states and they have been caught on camera by NASA. Check out these horrific visuals. Stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana on October 27 (Source: NASA’s EOSDIS Worldview)