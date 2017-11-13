Nirbhay missile is India's first indigenously designed and developed long range sub-sonic cruise missile! Designed and made by DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organisation), the missile was recently test fired successfully. "The flight test achieved all the mission objectives completely from lift-off till the final splash," said a Ministry of Defence release. The Nirbhay missile can be deployed from multiple platforms, says DRDO. We take a look at some key facts about the Nirbhay missile and why its important for the country: