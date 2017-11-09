01 / 11

Uber has unveiled a partnership with NASA that will see it develop flying taxis priced competitively with standard Uber journeys. It also announced Los Angeles will join two other previously revealed "UberAIR" pilot schemes in Dallas Fort-Worth, Texas, and Dubai. California and Texas are the US states with the largest number of cars. Uber’s participation in NASA’s UTM (Unmanned Traffic Management) Project will help the company’s goal of starting demonstration flights of uberAIR in select US cities by 2020.



Take a look at Uber flying taxis: