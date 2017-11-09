01 / 14

US President Donald Trump landed in Beijing under clear sunny sky as China has virtually driven away the smog hovering over the city in the last few days with emergency measures. Following the smoggy weather in the past few days Beijing woke up to a beautiful sunny morning. This should be a lesson for Delhi as well. As the national capital is dealing tough with toxic haze which blanckated the city for past two days. Because of this it becomes unable to breathe properly and forced the Delhi government to announce closing of all the schools till Sunday.



Let's take a look at how China able to manage drive away smog: