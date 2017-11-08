10 years in the making, the Louvre Abu Dhabi finally opens its doors; see spectacular images

More than a decade in the making, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opens its doors today, bringing the famed name to the Arab world for the first time. The opening comes a decade after France and the UAE agreed to a 30-year partnership initially reported to be worth $1.1 billion, including nearly half a billion dollars for the rights to the Louvre brand alone.



Take a look at the spectacular images of the Abu Dhabi:

French President Emmanuel Macron will be among those attending the opening, along with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and leaders including Morocco's King Mohammed VI. (Reuters Photo)

In this photo, "Fountain of Light" by Ai Weiwei, is displayed at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

In this photo, the night view of Louvre Abhu Dhabi is seen in front of the city skyline in Abu Dhabi, United Arab. (AP Photo)

The Louvre Abu Dhabi will unveil its treasures to the world after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers' rights. (AP Photo)

The museum, encompasses work from both the East and West. (AP Photo)

In this photo, a limestone relief by American artist Jenny Holzer is seen at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

In this photo, the "Portrait of a Woman" by Leonardo da Vinci, is displayed at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)

A silver-toned dome with perforated arabesque patterns appears to float over the white galleries, creating what Nouvel describes as a "rain of light". (Reuters)

In this photo, an Emirati woman passes by "Monumental Statue with two heads" from Jordan about 6500 BCE, at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)

People ride a boat as the exterior of the Louvre Abu Dhabi is seen in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

In this photo, a page of the "Blue Quran" from north Africa about 900, is displayed at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)

To reach the ground, each ray of light must cross eight layers of perforations, creating a constantly shifting pattern that mimics the shadows cast by palm trees or the roof of a traditional Arab market. (Reuters)

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first of three museums to open on Saadiyat Island, where the UAE plans to launch the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, designed by Frank Gehry, and Norman Foster's Zayed National Museum. (AP Photo)

In this photo, the bronze sculpture, "Walking Man, On a Column" of Auguste Rodin, made in 2006 by Fonderie Coubertin is seen under the light beams coming through the dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)

Some five per cent of the museum, which will open to the public on Saturday, is dedicated to contemporary and modern art, including a monumental piece by China's Ai Weiwei. (Reuters)

The museum design, by France's Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, conjures up the image of an Arab medina as seen through the eyes of a contemporary cinematographer. (AP Photo)

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Department of Culture and Tourism, attends an interview with Reuters at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

The main focus, however, is on world history and religions. (Reuters)

The museum expects to welcome around 5,000 visitors over the first few days which follow the public opening on November 11, according to Mohammed al-Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Culture and Tourism Authority.(AP Photo)