British royals visit India: Prince Charles, wife Camilla arrive on two day tour; see pictures

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, accompanied by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, arrived today on a two-day visit to India as a part of a 10-day four-nation tour that will also take the couple to Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced on Friday.



In this photo Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

British royal visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. (PTI Photo)

The Prince is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi and discuss a wide range of issues. (AP Photo)

The issues will include that of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which will take place in April 2018 in the UK. (AP Photo)

Climate change, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), economic cooperation, and other bilateral issues will also come up for discussion. In this photo Britain's Prince Charles shakes hands with Indian Junior Foreign Minister VK Singh as he arrives with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in New Delhi.(AP Photo)

This will be the ninth visit of the Prince Charles to India. (PTI Photo)

He had earlier visited India in 1975, 1980, 1991, 1992, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2013. (AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall planted a banyan tree to commemorate the British Council's 70 year presence in India as they attend a celebration of the UK-India Year of Culture hosted at the British Council in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive to commemorate the British Council's 70 year presence in India. (PTI Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles exchanges greetings as he attends celebration of the UK-India Year of Culture hosted at the British Council in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)