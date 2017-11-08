Delhi becomes ‘gas chamber’, blanketed in toxic haze as air pollution worsens

The Delhi government today announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till Sunday in view of the "unbearable" air pollution. The air quality in Delhi is turning worse, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. Also, CM Arvind Kejriwal sought a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss measures to bring down the alarming pollution levels. Delhi's air quality was at the season's worst yesterday as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the city into a "gas chamber" leaving people gasping and prompting authorities to announce closure of primary schools and a four-fold hike in parking fees among a series of sweeping measures.



Take a look at how the city blanketed in toxic haze:

A traffic policeman wears anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Students using handkerchiefs to cover their face as smog covers the capital's skyline. Yesterday the air quality hit severe levels in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

"JOG through SMOG" New Delhi: Security personnel jog through smog at Rajpath. (PTI Photo)

Air quality in Delhi dropped to 'severe' as pollution levels crossed permissible levels by multiple times. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi government also issued a health advisory for high risk people, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments. (PTI Photo)

Visibility in Delhi NCR dropped as smog enveloped the city. (PTI Photo)

Vehicles ply at slow pace near Punjabi Bagh due to smog in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Braving the pollution, people seen doing excercise at a public park in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The air pollution has become unbearable affecting all. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Medical Association said the capital was witnessing a "public health emergency" and has appealed to the government to stop outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to protect the health of children. (PTI Photo)