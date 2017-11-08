From celebrations to protests, here’s how India observed one year of demonetisation
On November 8, 2016, PM Narendra Modi had announced a ban on Rs 500 and 1,000. Twelve months down the line, the much debated decision of demonetisation is completing its anniversary today. However, Congress has decided to mark the occasion as ‘black-day’. One side the opposition is protesting demonetisation and on the other side BJP is leaving no stone unturned to blunt the opposition attack by fielding a galaxy of Union Ministers and leaders. It has dubbed the anniversary as an ‘anti-black money day’. Let's take a look at how the India is observing one year of demonetisation:
Congress workers stage a protest against the BJP government on the eve of the first anniversary of 'demonetisation' in Mulund, Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
NCP workers get their heads shaven during their protest against demonetisation in Solapur, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)
Congress party decided to observe November 8 as "Black Day". (Image: ANI)
Youth Congress protest outside RBI office in Delhi on one year of Demonetisation. (Image: ANI)
The Congress and other Opposition parties have decided to observe November 8, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year announced demonetisation, as "Black Day". (Image: ANI)
On the first anniversary of demonetisation, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi termed it as a "tragedy". (Image: ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Varanasi celebrate the first anniversary of Demonetisation. (Image: ANI)
A special cake has been made showing new notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 to mark the first anniversary of Demonetisation. (Image: ANI)
Varanasi BJP workers in celebrate the first anniversary of Demonetisation. (Image: ANI)
