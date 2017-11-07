Top News:
  Belgian royals visit India; PM Modi hold talks with King Philippe on strengthening ties, see pictures

Belgian royals visit India; PM Modi hold talks with King Philippe on strengthening ties, see pictures

Tue November 07 2017, 7:12 pm
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgium’s King Philippe held talks to strengthen bilateral ties. Modi and the Belgian king, who is accompanied by six ministers and a high powered business delegation comprising CEOs of 86 Belgian companies, held talks in Hyderabad House. India is Belgium’s second largest export destination and third largest trade partner outside EU, according to official data.

    Here are some images from his visit to India:

    Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde, were accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter)

    The visit will further strengthen the historical strong ties between the two countries, the ministry had said ahead of the visit. (Image: Twitter)

    Belgian Royal couple King Philippe and Queen Mathilde during a ceremonial reception at Forecourt in Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI Photo)

    India cherishes the ties with Belgium & we look forward to diversifying bilateral cooperation. (Image: Twitter)

    In 2016-17, bilateral trade amounted to USD 13.28 billion. (Image: Twitter)

    Belgian King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

    While exports from India to Belgium accounted for USD 5.65 billion, imports from Belgium accounted for USD 6.62 billion. (Image: Twitter)

    Belgian Royal couple King Philippe with Queen Mathilde being presented with books on Mahatma Gandhi after they paid homage at Rajghat. (PTI Photo)

    Belgian Royal couple King Philippe with Queen Mathilde pays floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat. (PTI Photo)

