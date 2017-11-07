100 years of Russian Revolution: From 1917 to 2017, take a look at monuments of Vladimir Lenin

After 100 years of Russian Revolution, the influence of Vladimir Lenin still remains on monuments built across the former Soviet Union in honor of his legacy. Lenin was Russian communist revolutionary, politician and political theorist. He was born in 1870 and became one of the 20th Century's most important leaders. In a bid to champion the working class, Lenin redistributed land and nationalized industry and banks. He died in 1924 and Soviet authorities displayed his body in a mausoleum in Moscow's Red Square. His body still lies to this day.



Take a look at his monuments since 1917:

A monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin stands at a park of the Siberian town of Uzhur in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. (Reuters)

In this photo a famous statue of Vladimir Lenin stands in front of the Finlyandsky (Finnish) railway station in St. Petersburg, Russia. The station is most famous for having been the location where Vladimir Lenin returned to Russia from exile in Switzerland in April 16, 1917, ahead of the October Revolution. The thousands of statues of Vladimir Lenin spread across the vast region bring to mind poet Vladimir Mayakovsky's ringing line of devotion: "Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live." (AP Photo)

A damaged monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin lies at a private abandoned courtyard outside Tbilisi, Georgia. (Reuters)

Belarusian honor guard soldiers stand as they prepare to lay flowers to the monument to Vladimir Lenin, Soviet founder during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution in Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo)

Monuments of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin stand at museum of the social realism in Frumushika-nova, Odessa region, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Russian Communist Party supporters carry flags at the Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedra seen in the background, as the take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Vladimir Lenin's mausoleum to mark the October Revolution's centenary in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)

A bas-relief depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen on a dam of Kirov Reservoir in Talas region, western Kyrgyzstan. (Reuters)

Supporters of the Belarusian Communist party holding a Belarusian state and party flags rally near the monument to Vladimir Lenin, the Soviet founder, at the central square in Minsk, Belarus, as they mark the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. (AP Photo)

A monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin stands in the settlement of Kovylnoye in the Razdolnensky district of Crimea. (Reuters)

The Russian state flag flies in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Bakhchysarai, Crimea. (Reuters)

A woman walks before the wreath laying ceremony at a monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Independence Square in Minsk November 7, 2017, as people gathered to mark Revolution Day, the official public holiday commemorating the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. (Reuters)

A detail of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen in the settlement of Ordzhonikidze, near Feodosia, Crimea. (Reuters)

People gather to take part in a wreath laying ceremony at a monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Independence Square in Minsk to mark Revolution Day, the official public holiday commemorating the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. (Reuters)

A panel with a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin and an abandoned building are seen at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus. (Reuters)