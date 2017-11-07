Looking for cheap flights? Check out these 5 tips to ensure most of your cash stays in your wallet

Travelling is a passion for many who love exploring new and exotic destinations. But, the experience needs to be affordable as well, so that the traveller can enjoy his/her trip. Nowadays, travelling by an airline has become a very affordable option. With many low-cost airlines available, the options are plenty for those who love to travel. And just like travelling, cutting travel expenses is also a major issue for travellers. So, here are five tips to help you book the cheapest ticket possible. (IE image)

Booking early is one of the possible ways to cut down your travel expense. It might not be a great plan for those who plan a sudden trip, but people who have already planned their vacations; this is the best way to get discounted fares. (Jet Airways website)

Each flight search engine uses a tracking tool called "cookies" to remember your search history. But, you will not see the lowest price unless you book the first time you buy a ticket. The best way to avoid this use the private browsing mode or the popular Incognito mode in Chrome browsers.(google screnshot)

Using a couple of flight comparison sites before you book a ticket is always a better option. Websites give a detailed list of flights to your preferred destination, along with the comparative fares offered by different airlines. (google screenshot)

Another cheaper option to book flights for any trip is to book for a return journey. A two-way round trip generally costs less than a one-way flight. It can surely help crack an affordable deal. (Google screenshot)