  Indra Nooyi in Most Powerful business women list in 2017; here are others

Tue November 07 2017, 6:53 pm
    Forbes' annual list of the Most Powerful Women in the World, in which top ten business leaders are truly driving their firms through technological and as well as social changes. The changes include consumers adopting healthier habits and nations setting ambitious goals for renewable energy. All these changes comes with many challenges which these business leaders are tackling. These women leaders are also developing opportunities for other female workers to follow in their footsteps.

    Let's take a look at the top ten most powerful women in business 2017:

    Mary Barra, CEO, GM

    Mary Barra, who has been CEO of General Motors since 2014 holds the No. 5 the highest-ranking in Most Powerful Women in the World and No.1 under Most Powerful Women in the World business. (Reuters Photo)

    Indra Nooyi, CEO, Pepsico

    Indra Nooyi, CEO of Pepsico holds the No. 2 position and she is working to cut sugar, salt and fat from many Pepsi products by 2025. (Reuters Photo)

    Marillyn Hewson, CEO, Lockheed Martin

    Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin secured the No.3 position. Amid criticism from Donald Trump, she pledged to reduce F-35 jet costs. (Reuters Photo)

    Isabelle Kocher, CEO, Engie

    Engie CEO Isabelle Kocher is at No. 4 ranking. She is moving toward solar and wind power into the industry. (Reuters Photo)

    Emma Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKline

    Emma Walmsley is the first woman to run a major pharmaceutical company know as GlaxoSmithKline. (Reuters Photo)

    Rosalind Brewer, COO, Starbucks

    Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer holds the No. 6 ranking in most powerful women in business 2017. (Reuters Photo)

    Phebe Novakovic, CEO, General Dynamics

    Chief of General Dynamics, Phebe Novakovic is at No. 7 position and under her tenure, the company recieved a $5billion order to design the upcoming version of US Navy's ballistic missile submarine. (Image: Youtube)

    Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Cofounder-Chair, Sovico Holdings

    Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Cofounder-Chair, Sovico Holdings has the ambition to grow the VietJet into an international airline. (Reuters Photo)

    Lisa Davis, CEO, Siemens

    No. 9 is ranked by CEO of Siemens Lisa Davis. She became the CEO in January this year. (Image: Youtube)

    Guler Sabanci, Chair, Sabanci Holdings

    In Turkey Sabanci Holdings's Guler Sabanci has expanded the firm into second largest conglomerate. She is at No. 10. (Image: Youtube)

