Typhoon Damrey batters Vietnam with deadly force amid widespread floods; take a look

A powerful typhoon that rocked Vietnam has killed at least 44 people, left more than a dozen missing and caused extensive damage to the country's south-central region ahead of a summit that will draw leaders from around the world, the government said Monday. In this photo a woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam.



Take a look at how Vietnam has been badly hit by typhoon damrey:

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that widespread flooding was reported in the region and that more than 116,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged. (Reuters Photo)

People ride a boat along submerged houses in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam.(Reuters Photo)

Typhoon Damrey hit Saturday and had already dissipated, but the disaster agency said flooding may get worse as heavy rain was forecast for the region. (Reuters Photo)

Workers repair a fallen electricity pole in the central province of Phu Yen, Vietnam. (AP Photo)

Typhoon Damrey slammed the south central coast of Vietnam on Saturday killing one person and leaving five others missing.(Reuters Photo)

In addition to the dead, 19 people are missing, including nine crew members of cargo ships that sank off the coast of Khanh Hoa province. (Reuters Photo)

The area hit includes Danang, which is hosting an economic summit later this week that will be by President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders.(Reuters Photo)

Many of the banners and posters for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang were damaged, but were fixed by Monday. (Reuters Photo)

Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam in Hue city, Vietnam. (Reuters Photo)

There was only light rainfall in the city on Monday. (Reuters Photo)

People stand on the roof of their house along submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. (Reuters Photo)

A half-hour drive away in the ancient town of Hoi An, where spouses of the APEC leaders were scheduled to visit, residents said they were suffering from the worst floods in decades.(Reuters Photo)

Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. (Reuters)

Vietnam local residents said that it was the worst flooding in the area since 1999. (Reuters Photo)

A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. (Reuters Photo)

Some also added that in previous rainy seasons, the water was shallow, but this year the water is so high that we have to use boats.(Reuters Photo)

Shops in Hoi An, a UNESCO world heritage site popular with tourists, were closed and boats were the only means of transportation in many flooded parts of the town.(Reuters Photo)