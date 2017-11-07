Top News:
  Thailand's floating basket festival returns after a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej; see pictures

Thailand’s floating basket festival returns after a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej; see pictures

Tue November 07 2017, 12:50 pm
    People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival on Friday, following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or cancelled.

    In this photo people release floating lanterns during the Yee Peng Festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Reuters Photo)

    A boy dressed in traditional Thai clothes prepares to place a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters Photo)

    The mourning ended on Monday after a five-day funeral last week, and many citizens have returned to wearing coloured garments after having stuck to black for a year. (Reuters Photo)

    People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters Photo)

    Participants in the festival pay respects to the water spirits, floating small, traditionally-hand crafted rafts carrying flowers, bamboo and candles on waterways in an ancient ritual. (Reuters Photo)

    A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters Photo)

    The rafts are also thought to carry away bad luck and usher in good fortune during the festival, which is celebrated all over Thailand, but is particularly spectacular in the north. (Reuters Photo)

    Festivities will stay in a low key this year, out of respect for the late monarch, however, authorities in the capital said. (Reuters Photo)

    Festival participants also struck a sombre note. (Reuters Photo)

    Safety concerns have prompted national carrier Thai Airways International to cancel some roundtrip flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai. (Reuters Photo)

