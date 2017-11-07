Delhi air pollution at crisis levels; national capital covered in thick smog | Photos will shock you

Residents of Delhi and NCR in the early hours of Tuesday witnessed a sharp fall in the air quality of the capital city and its adjacent areas. Different areas including India Gate and Rajpath were enveloped in smog, whereas the pollution levels were several times more than the permissible limit in the morning hours, resulting in very low visibility. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden was 420, whereas it was 319 in Anand Vihar. Because of the decreased visibility, 12 trains have been running late from Delhi. As reported by ANI, the Indian Medical Association has written to the Delhi Chief Minister seeking cancellation of the Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for November 19 owing to ‘high level of air pollution’. Here are a few visuals that depict dismal environmental scenario of Delhi-NCR. (Photo: ANI)

The pollution was recorded highest in Punjabi Bagh”>Punjabi Bagh with AQI 999 and 852 in R.K. Puram. (photo: ANI)

AQI level from 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 is “satisfactory” 101-200 is “moderate”, 201-300 is “poor”, 301-400 is “very poor”, and 401 and above is “severe”. (Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: ANI)

Even the Royal guest experienced the increasingly poor air quality of Delhi. (Belgium's King Philippe accorded ceremonial reception at Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: ANI)

As can be seen, the atmosphere is covered with a thick Smog blanket. (Belgium's King Philippe meets President Ram Nath Kovind; Queen Mathilde, PM Modi & other dignitaries also present. Photo: ANI)

The permissible range for PM2.5 is 60 as per national standards and 25 by the international standards. (photo: IE)

The Central Pollution Control Board’s data on Sunday also showed poor air quality index (AQI) at Ghaziabad and Noida, which was 439 (396 on Saturday) and 423 (365 on Saturday), respectively. (Photo: IE)

The stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana has also brought fine particles in Delhi air making the air quaity low. (Photo: IE)

Thick smog cover engulfs parts of Punjab, visuals from Amritsar; people say they are facing difficulties due to decreased visibility. (Photo: ANI)

Meanwhile, people sit by fire to keep themselves warm as first waves of winter & fog hit Ludhiana. (Photo: ANI)

People were seen wearing mask during morning jogs in parks. (PTI)

Smog affected the visibility in Delhi-NCR which caused movement in traffic. (PTI)

A ‘very poor’ AQI comes with the warning that people may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while exposure to ‘severe’ air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular diseases. (PTI)