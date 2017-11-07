Japan’s quirky earthquake-resistant dome houses drawing visitors from across Asia; take a look

Nestled near a volcano in southern Japan, 450 quake-resistant dome houses put up by a health resort and decorated with flowers and dinosaurs are drawing visitors from across Asia. A dozen polystyrene foam pieces, each so light that two adults can pick it up, are glued together to make the houses.



In this photo a quake-resistant dome house decorated with Japan's popular 'Kumamon' bear character at the Aso Farm Land resort in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture. (Reuters Photo)

Despite the light materials, the domes withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, where Aso is located, said Masaya Konishi, manager of the Aso Farm Land resort.(Reuters Photo)

Interior of a quake-resistant dome house decorated with Japan's popular 'Kumamon' bear character is pictured at the Aso Farm Land resort in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture. (Reuters Photo)

Wind and earthquakes do not easily damage the dome houses because they have no beams that can be broken. (Reuters Photo)

Japan Dome House, the company that makes the polystrene pieces used in the structures, says that after the 2016 earthquakes, sales spiked two to three-fold. (Reuters Photo)

The head of Aso Farm Land resort, Katsuyuki Kitagawa, designed the dome-shaped cabins after being inspired by his work in the Japanese sweets industry. (Reuters Photo)