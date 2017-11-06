Top News:
  3. Narendra Modi in Chennai: PM visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram residence, see touching images

Narendra Modi in Chennai: PM visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram residence, see touching images

By:
Mon November 06 2017, 4:54 pm
  • PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi, PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi 2017, Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin, ailing party president M Karunanidhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the latter’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. The meeting between the two leaders lasted about 20 minutes. Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands. Modi was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. DMK leaders including Kanimozhi, daughter of Karunanidhi, were also present. (PTI)

  • PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi, PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi 2017, Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin, ailing party president M Karunanidhi

    PM Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Palaniswami at the airport in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam was also present. (PTI)

  • PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi, PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi 2017, Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin, ailing party president M Karunanidhi

    PM Narendra Modi being welcomed by DMK Working President M K Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi on his arrival to visit the ailing party president M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. (PTI)

  • PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi, PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi 2017, Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin, ailing party president M Karunanidhi

    PM Narendra Modi visiting the ailing DMK President M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Monday. DMK Working President M K Stalin, senior party leader Durai Murugan and other leaders are also present. (PTI)

  • PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi, PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi 2017, Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin, ailing party president M Karunanidhi

    PM Modi's visit to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram home was announced at the last minute. Today, minutes after PM Modi left his home, he came out to wave to supporters. (PTI)

  • PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi, PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi 2017, Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin, ailing party president M Karunanidhi

    Karunanidhi, who was taken ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy, was twice admitted to a private hospital in December last. (ANI)

  • PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi, PM Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi 2017, Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin, ailing party president M Karunanidhi

    PM Modi was in Chennai to attend several functions, including a local newspaper's celebration of 75 years. (ANI)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top