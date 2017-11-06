Narendra Modi in Chennai: PM visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram residence, see touching images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the latter’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. The meeting between the two leaders lasted about 20 minutes. Modi sat next to Karunanidhi and held his hands. Modi was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. DMK leaders including Kanimozhi, daughter of Karunanidhi, were also present. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Palaniswami at the airport in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam was also present. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi being welcomed by DMK Working President M K Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi on his arrival to visit the ailing party president M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi visiting the ailing DMK President M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Monday. DMK Working President M K Stalin, senior party leader Durai Murugan and other leaders are also present. (PTI)

PM Modi's visit to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram home was announced at the last minute. Today, minutes after PM Modi left his home, he came out to wave to supporters. (PTI)

Karunanidhi, who was taken ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy, was twice admitted to a private hospital in December last. (ANI)