Texas Church Shooting: Massacre during Sunday service left 26 dead; horrifying photos emerge

Texas Church Shooting: In a horrific incident, 26 people were killed while 20 were left wounded in a rural Texas church during Sunday services after a gunman dressed in black opened fire. According to a report by Reuters, the man who carried out the massacre was thrown out of the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child. The report further stated that the incident is likely to renew questions about why someone with a history of violence could amass an arsenal of lethal weaponry. The victims included people ranging in age from five to 72 years. At least eight of those victims were members of the same family and the gunman himself was later found dead, apparently of a gunshot wound. Here are some pictures of the mass shooting that shocked the world-

The lone gunman, dressed in black tactical gear and a ballistic vest, drove up to the white-steepled First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and started firing inside. [Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.(Photo: AP)]

The gunman kept shooting once he entered, killing or wounding victims ranging in age from five to 72 years [First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. (Photo: REUTERS)]

Among the dead was the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, the family told several television stations. [Texas state troopers erect a barricade to control traffic near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting. (Photo: AP)]

About 40 miles (65 km) east of San Antonio in Wilson County, Sutherland Springs has fewer than 400 residents. [Medical personnel and law enforcement set up along a street near the First Baptist Church. (Photo: REUTERS)]

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives an update during a news conference at the Stockdale Community Center following a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs that left many dead and injured in Stockdale. (Photo: REUTERS)]

US President Donald Trump while speaking to the reporters said that the shooting was due to a “mental health problem” and wasn’t “a guns situation.” [U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shooting in Texas during an event with U.S. and Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: REUTERS)]

A local resident with a rifle fired at the suspect as he left the church. The gunman dropped his Ruger assault weapon and fled in his vehicle, said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. [Mourners attend a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: REUTERS)]

Soon afterwards, the suspect crashed the vehicle near the border of a neighbouring county and was found dead inside with a cache of weapons. It was not immediately clear if he killed himself or was hit when the resident fired at him outside the church, authorities said. [Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son, J Anthony Hernandez, during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal. (Photo: AP)]

The massacre came weeks after a sniper killed 58 people in Las Vegas in the deadliest attack in modern U.S. history, stirring a years-long national debate over whether easy access to firearms was contributing to the trend of mass shootings. [Mourners attend a candle light vigil after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. (Photo: REUTERS)]