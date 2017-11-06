Shatabdi Express is now ‘Gold Standard’; Free movies on WiFi to clean toilets, 15 facts every rail passenger will love

Shatabdi Express with 'Gold Standards': The first revamped Shatabdi Express under Indian Railways' 'Operation Swarn' has been unveiled! Under Operation Swarn, Indian Railways aims to upgrade Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains on key routes. The first such Shatabdi Express train that has been updated to 'gold standards' is for the New Delhi-Kathgodam route. Indian Railways has broadly identified 10 parameters on which the trains are being upgraded and this is specially keeping in mind passengers feedback.



From vinyl quoted exteriors to modular toilets, entertainment system and better interiors, FE Online takes a look at all that is new in the revamped Shatabdi Express:

Twelve coaches of AC chair car and Executive Chair car have been upgraded to 'Gold Standards'. Under Operation Swarn, Rs 50 lakh each will be spent on the Shatabdis and Rajdhanis.

The modular bio-toilets have new dustbins, odour control system and scrapper matting to avoid dirty water from spilling over to the main train area. The bigger step however is that the railway staff on board the train has been instructed to clean toilets every two hours and maintain a log on the same.

Also, the toilets on the new Shatabdi Express boast of a new central locking system. This system makes sure that toilets are available for use only after the train departs from the station.



According to railways, passengers have complained that ahead of the train's departure, many unathorised people board the train just to use the toilets! This makes them dirty even before the journey beings. The new lock system would help address that issue.

First introduced in the Tejas Express, the new Shatabdi Express will also have individual reading lights and attendant calling facility buttons.

The panels above the luggage rack have been quoted with a vinyl wrapping that is anti-graffiti in nature. The move is aimed at maintaining better cleanliness.

One unique feature of the new Shatabdi Express is the facility of free onboard entertainment. Called 'Magic Box' the Wifi-hotspot based enterianment system allows passengers to stream in HD movies, cartoon movies and even PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Passengers can connect their smartphones, laptops and tablets to the Wifi-hotspot feature 'Magic Box'. The advertisement free content is being provided by Railways on a trial basis.

A new anti-abrasion permanent coating on the floor of the coaches ensures a polished look. This will also help Railways maintain cleanliness as the material is easier to clean.

For the Executive class airline-like disposable head rest covers are being provided. The center table too has a stain-proof material coating.

According to Indian Railways, the capacity of the food shelves at the end of each coach have been enhanced to maintain better hygiene. There are also plans to improve catering services, says Railways.

The vinyl graffiti-proof wrapping has also been extended to the gangways and doorways.

The coaches have integrated braille signage meant for the convenience of visually challenged passengers. The coaches also boast of automatic odour and hygiene control features.

The compartment aisle has been marked with fluorescent strips for passenger convenience. Also, there are plans to install CCTVs and GPS-based passenger information systems.

The all new revamped Shatabdi Express has been upgraded by Northern Railways. There are plans to upgrade all Shatabdis and Rajdhani Express trains that fall under this division of Indian Railways by June 2018.