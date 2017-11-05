Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Take a look at this priceless gift for Indian skipper

Considering Virat Kohli is a crorepati many times over and would have friends in the uber rich list too, the kind of birthday presents and wishes he must have received can be easily guessed - they would pricey beyond imagination! But then there is one person who has wished Virat Kohli Happy Birthday and his gift is truly priceless! Odisha sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik always makes sure that his sand art marks every significant occurring in the world. On Virat Kohli's 29th birthday, Pattnaik dedicated one to this outstanding cricketer. He also posted some pictures of his work on Twitter and sent warm regards to the Indian skipper. Virat was in Rajkot for the 2nd T20 match against New Zealand, but it was not really a very joyous occasion as the team lost by 41 runs. But the frustration of losing the match was offset by the members of his teamm - they celebrated the day with wild abandon. A cake smeared Virat Kohli picture shows how much he enjoyed the cake cutting session. Take a look at the spectacular Sudarshan creation on shores of an Odisha beach: