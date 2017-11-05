Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Take a look at this priceless gift for Indian skipper
Considering Virat Kohli is a crorepati many times over and would have friends in the uber rich list too, the kind of birthday presents and wishes he must have received can be easily guessed - they would pricey beyond imagination! But then there is one person who has wished Virat Kohli Happy Birthday and his gift is truly priceless! Odisha sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik always makes sure that his sand art marks every significant occurring in the world. On Virat Kohli's 29th birthday, Pattnaik dedicated one to this outstanding cricketer. He also posted some pictures of his work on Twitter and sent warm regards to the Indian skipper. Virat was in Rajkot for the 2nd T20 match against New Zealand, but it was not really a very joyous occasion as the team lost by 41 runs. But the frustration of losing the match was offset by the members of his teamm - they celebrated the day with wild abandon. A cake smeared Virat Kohli picture shows how much he enjoyed the cake cutting session. Take a look at the spectacular Sudarshan creation on shores of an Odisha beach:
Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art of Virat Kohli and wished the player on his birthday.
Extending his greetings to Virat Kohli Pattnaik wrote, ''Very warm birthday greetings to you @imVkohli; God bless you. One of my Sand Arts.''
Internationally acclaimed sand artist Pattnaik always comes up with great works of art to convey a message relevant or important message through his work. He rarely also focussses on special people and Virat Kohli is one them.
More from this section
- Golmaal Again box office collections vs Judwaa 2, others: At Rs 188.65 cr, Ajay Devgn rules
- From UPSC recruitment 2017 to CBSE UGC NET exams, here are latest jobs and education updates, notifications
- Golmaal Again box office collection: Sizzling Ajay Devgn beats Shahrukh Khan, takes 2017 worldwide BO crown at Rs. 283.71 cr
- Top job to exam alerts from North Western Railways Recruitment 2017, BSNL JAO Admit Card to OICL AO Prelims Result, here are latest updates and notifications
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Take a look at this priceless gift for Indian skipper
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri, others wish cricketing icon; Indian captain unrecognisable
- These Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma photos will give you serious relationship goals
- PM Narendra Modi tweets beautiful Dev Deepawali celebration photos from Varanasi; you can’t afford to miss these pics
- Jaden Smith to Shawn Mendes; 30 most influential teens of 2017 according to TIME
No Comments.