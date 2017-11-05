Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri, others wish cricketing icon; Indian captain unrecognisable
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Though the 2nd T20 in Rajkot against New Zealand can be a match well forgotten, Virat Kohli's teammates made sure that his birthday was memorable. Indian skipper who turned 29 on Saturday celebrated his birthday with his team in Rajkot. Even though the Indian team lost the match, it didn’t stop the players from having a massive celebration. Here is a sneak peek into what happened on the cricketer's celebration midnight:
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and many other members of the current Indian cricket team were present during the cake cutting session. (Twitter)
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper was smeared with cake late night, which is now becoming a sort of tradition in the Indian dressing room. (Twitter)
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Kohli shared the images of the special cake and celebrations of his Twitter handle. (Twitter)
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Check out the birthday cakes before the skipper and others dig into them. (Twitter)
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Scintillating Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to wish his captain and cricketing icon, '' Wish you a very happy birthday bro.. have a grt one'' Twitter)
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya too shared a picture of a cake smeared Virat Kohli and wished the birthday boy too. (Twitter)
More from this section
- Golmaal Again box office collections vs Judwaa 2, others: At Rs 188.65 cr, Ajay Devgn rules
- From UPSC recruitment 2017 to CBSE UGC NET exams, here are latest jobs and education updates, notifications
- Golmaal Again box office collection: Sizzling Ajay Devgn beats Shahrukh Khan, takes 2017 worldwide BO crown at Rs. 283.71 cr
- Top job to exam alerts from North Western Railways Recruitment 2017, BSNL JAO Admit Card to OICL AO Prelims Result, here are latest updates and notifications
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Take a look at this priceless gift for Indian skipper
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri, others wish cricketing icon; Indian captain unrecognisable
- These Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma photos will give you serious relationship goals
- PM Narendra Modi tweets beautiful Dev Deepawali celebration photos from Varanasi; you can’t afford to miss these pics
- Jaden Smith to Shawn Mendes; 30 most influential teens of 2017 according to TIME
No Comments.