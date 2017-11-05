Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri, others wish cricketing icon; Indian captain unrecognisable

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Though the 2nd T20 in Rajkot against New Zealand can be a match well forgotten, Virat Kohli's teammates made sure that his birthday was memorable. Indian skipper who turned 29 on Saturday celebrated his birthday with his team in Rajkot. Even though the Indian team lost the match, it didn’t stop the players from having a massive celebration. Here is a sneak peek into what happened on the cricketer's celebration midnight:

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and many other members of the current Indian cricket team were present during the cake cutting session. (Twitter)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper was smeared with cake late night, which is now becoming a sort of tradition in the Indian dressing room. (Twitter)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Kohli shared the images of the special cake and celebrations of his Twitter handle. (Twitter)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Check out the birthday cakes before the skipper and others dig into them. (Twitter)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Scintillating Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to wish his captain and cricketing icon, '' Wish you a very happy birthday bro.. have a grt one'' Twitter)