PM Narendra Modi tweets beautiful Dev Deepawali celebration photos from Varanasi; you can’t afford to miss these pics
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to share the beautiful Dev Deepawali photos from his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote,"Wonderful Dev Deepawali photos from Kashi! Have a look." Basically, Dev Deepawali is the festival of Kartik Poornima. Here are the amazing pictures you must not miss! (Photo from PM Narendra Modi's Twitter)
It is celebrated in Varanasi. (Photo from PM Narendra Modi's Twitter)
It is celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika. (Photo from PM Narendra Modi's Twitter)
It takes place 15 days after Diwali. (Photo from PM Narendra Modi's Twitter)
Beautiful Om! It has been reported that more than 15 lakh devotees on Saturday took a dip in river Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. (Photo from PM Narendra Modi's Twitter)
The people had started gathering for the week-long Ganga Mela on October 31. (Photo from PM Narendra Modi's Twitter)
- Jaden Smith to Shawn Mendes; 30 most influential teens of 2017 according to TIME
