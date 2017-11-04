Jaden Smith to Shawn Mendes; 30 most influential teens of 2017 according to TIME

According to TIME annual list that consider to honour influential teens across numerous fields, global impact through social media and overall ability to drive news. From Stranger Things's Millie Bobby Brown to Jaden Smith and from Indian origin Krtin Nithiyanandam to Bretman Rock; here's who made this year’s list of 30 influential teens:

Jaden Smith, 19



Jaden Smith will release his debut album, SYRE, accompanied by a visual project. He already established himself as actor, voice-actor and fashion icon. (Image: Twitter)

Bretman Rock, 19



Rock is one of the fabulous personality on Internet. The Hawaii-based Filipino beauty vlogger shot to fame for demonstrating makeup skills—fierce contouring, flawless eyebrows. His larger-than-life personality, racked him up nearly 9 million Instagram followers. (Image: Twitter)

Elle Fanning, 19



At the age of 3, Fanning began her career by playing the younger version of her sister Dakota’s character in I Am Sam. She bringout her own niche with roles in films like The Neon Demon, The Beguiled and the Oscar-nominated 20th Century Women. (Image: Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown, 13



Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role on Netflix’s sci-fi ’80s-nostalgia-fest Stranger Things able to convince the world that she have such power to come under the list of most influential teens of 2017. (Image: Twitter)

Yara Shahidi, 17



When Donald Trump first tried to enact his travel ban against several Muslim majority countries, Yara Shahidi wrote "Immigrants don’t threaten safety — stereotypical narratives that promote hate do". She said "my family taught me to use my voice, my work, to help better society". (Image: Twitter)

Krtin Nithiyanandam, 17



Krtin Nithiyanandam was only 15, when he developed an antibody that can help detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease. This project earned him a $25,000 award at the Google Science Fair. (Image: Facebook)

Auli’i Cravalho, 16



Auli’i Cravalho voice is very popular, who sing: the Hawaii native voiced the titular hero in Disney’s Moana, which grossed more than $640 million at the global box office. She will now take on a new role, she’ll star on NBC’s Rise. (Image: Twitter)

Brooklyn Beckham, 18



Brooklyn Beckham has never live an ordinary life. Son of footballer David and pop star-turned-fashion maverick Victoria, Beckham published a book of his own photos (What I See).

Chloe Kim, 17



Chloe Kim is widely seen as a favorite to win gold in snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Image: Instagram)

Christian Pulisic, 19



Pulisic, who plays for both the U.S. national team and in Germany’s top pro league, is poised to become America’s first top-flight international star. (Image: Twitter)

Ethan and Grayson Dolan, 17



Ethan and his twin Grayson Dolan attempted a series of tongue challenges—like tying cherry stems into knots—and agreed, on camera, that the loser would get the piercing. Their boyish charm and good looks have catapulted them into social-media stardom. (Image: Instagram)

Han Hyun Min, 16



Han Hyun Min is half Nigerian, half Korean, was ashamed of his darker skinned. But he discovered himself in all new role, he is now one of the country’s most sought-after fashion models. (Image: Instagram)

Hu Ranran, 18



Hu Ranran took daring step by directing Escape. It is a 75-minute film about a transgender youth coming to terms with his sexual identity. (Image: Instagram)

Isaac Hempstead Wright, 18



Isaac Hempstead Wright has spent eight years playing Bran Stark, a character whose every move is scrutinized by Game of Thrones’ massive fan base. (Image: Instagram)

Kaia Gerber, 16



Daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber has clearly inherited her mother’s fashion savvy. At the age of 14, she graced the cover of Vogue Paris with her mom. She has made a name for herself as a high fashion model. (Image: Twitter)

Khalid, 19



Khalid's debut album was titled American Teen, is one of R&B’s hottest new acts. His hit single “Young Dumb & Broke,” has been streamed over a billion times worldwide. It earned him to win at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist. (Image: Twitter)

Maddie Ziegler, 15



Maddie Ziegler, known for Dance Moms, the reality TV series that kickstarted her career was recently made her big screen debut in 2017’s The Book of Henry. (Image: Twitter)

Mikaila Ulmer, 13



Using great grandmother’s recipe, Mikaila Ulmer made a blend, sweetened with local honey, to sell at community business fairs. Me & the Bees Lemonade, her side project is stocked at more than 300 Whole Foods Markets, Wegmans and other grocers across the US. (Image: Twitter)

Moziah Bridges, 15



Moziah Bridges's all-time goal is to be a fashion mogul and a good person overall. Just at the age of 9, he launched his own handmade bow-tie business from his grandmother’s kitchen table. Now Mo’s Bows is worth about $1.5 million. (Image: LinkedIn)

Muzoon Almellehan, 19



Muzoon Almellehan fled Syria for Jordan in 2013 and understands the life of children living in refugee camps. This year in June, Almellehan became UNICEF’s youngest ever goodwill ambassador where she will travel the world to evangelise the importance of education. (Image: Instagram)

Noah Cyrus, 17



Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley and daughter of Billy Ray, she is not new to show business. (Image: Twitter)

Rayouf Alhumedhi, 16



Rayouf Alhumedhi, who is Muslim appealed Apple to have an emoji with a headscarf. She thinks this emoji will influence the world indirectly. (Image: Instagram)

Salvador Gómez Colón, 15



Salvador Gómez Colón started 'Light and Hope for Puerto Rico, a Generosity' campaign where he raised money for solar lamps, hand-operated washing machines and other supplies for his neighbors who hit by Hurricane Maria. (Image: Youtube)

Shawn Mendes, 19



Shawn Mendes has released two blockbuster albums and several hit singles, including “Stitches,” “Mercy” and “Treat You Better”. His latest, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” has logged more than 700 million streams. (Image: Twitter)

Shibby de Guzman, 14



Shibby de Guzman wore a cardboard sign similar to those sometimes strewn over the bodies of drug-war victims. She shut down the critics who alleged that her protests were brainwashed. (Image: Twitter)

Steve Lacy, 19



Steve Lacy co-produced his band, the Internet’s 2015 release Ego Death, which went on to nab a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. (Image: Twitter)

Sydney McLaughlin, 18



Sydney McLaughlin is the future of U.S. track and field. She is youngest U.S. track and field Olympian since 1972 and holder of the junior world record in the 400-m hurdles. (Image: Instagram)

Wang Yuan, 16



Wang Yuan's singing trio, TFBoys, ruling the charts. TFBoys has amassed more than 20 million fans on the microblog Weibo and reportedly sells some $17 million worth of branded merchandise every month. (Image: Instagram)