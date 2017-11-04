Kartik Purnima 2017: India celebrates by taking holy dip in river Ganga; see images

Kartik Purnima 2017: Thousands of Hindu devotees took a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’. Pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan travelled miles to be part of the festivities in Haridwar. In Varanasi as well, many devotees took holy dip in the river Ganga. Devotees offered water to the Sun god and gave alms to beggars and the needy. They prayed to Lord Vishnu as this day is devoted to him. Kartik Purnima falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month – Kartik – of the Hindu calendar which will be celebrated on November 4 this year. Kartik Purnima commemorates the day, Kartikeya, Lord Shiva’s son and god of war, was born.



Here are some images of Kartik Purnima celebration across India:

Devotees take bath in Ganga river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, in Patna. (PTI photo)

A devotee carries a goat to perform rituals at the bank of River Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini temple on the occasion of Kartik Purnima festival in Mirzapur. (PTI Photo)

A devotee, at the bank of Ganga river,offering prayer on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

The day is also celebrated by devotees of Lord Vishnu as the day he took his first avatar – in the form of a huge fish. (PTI Photo)

According to Drikpanchang, the day holds great importance for Hindus as Tulasi-Vivah Utsav which begins on the day of the Prabodhini Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the month, culminates on the day of Kartik Purnima. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Women devotees offering prayers after taking holy dip in the Yamuna river during holy month of Kartik, at Gaughat in Allahabad. (PTI Photo)

Devotees gather to take holy bath in River Gandak on the occasion of Kartik Purnima festival at Sonepur in Saran districrt. (PTI Photo)