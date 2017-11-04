Rajasthan’s famous Pushkar Camel Fair to end today; check out vibrant images of the event

Top News:
Sat November 04 2017, 4:10 pm
    Rajasthan's famous Pushkar Camel Fair is a great tourist attraction. Pushkar Fair 2017, which started from October 23 is ending today. This time it is coinciding with Kartik Purnima. Apart from camel and cattle fair, the festival also known for its vibrant and colorful celebration with several cultural events. The Pushkar Fair is also known as the world’s largest cattle fair. Pushkar is located in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. Thousands of visitor participate in the Pushkar mela. The sight of so many camels, horses, other livestock, farmers, and villagers dressed in ethnic wear makes the Pushkar fair an experience of a lifetime. To have an experience of a lifetime, the people get to see the sight of several camels, cattles, farmers and also villagers dressed in ethnic Rajasthani wear in Pushkar wear.

    Let's take a look at some of the images from Pushkar mela:

    A camel with traditional designs sheared onto him, is seen at International Camel Fair in Pushkar, Rajasthan. (PTI Photo)

    A local and foreign tourist, both wearing Rajasthan's traditional dress, poses for a selfie during the closing ceremony of International Pushkar Camel fair, in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

    A moustache man entertains foreign tourists during Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan. (PTI Photo)

    A camel entertains tourists at International Camel Fair in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

    A foreign tourist takes a photo with a camel at International Camel Fair in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

    Foreign tourists enjoying camel ride during Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan. (PTI Photo)

    A trader arrives with his camels at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan. (Reuters Photo)

    People riding camels during International Camel Fair in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

    A Foreign tourist poses for a picture a moustache man during the closing ceremony of International Pushkar Camel Fair in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

    Camel herdsmen at sunset during International Camel Fair in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

    Foreign tourists taking a selfie with a camel during the closing ceremony of International Pushkar fair, in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

    Tourists participate in a 'Matka' race (pitcher race) during the closing ceremony of International Pushkar fair, in Pushkar. (PTI Photo)

