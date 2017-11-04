Rajasthan’s famous Pushkar Camel Fair to end today; check out vibrant images of the event

Rajasthan's famous Pushkar Camel Fair is a great tourist attraction. Pushkar Fair 2017, which started from October 23 is ending today. This time it is coinciding with Kartik Purnima. Apart from camel and cattle fair, the festival also known for its vibrant and colorful celebration with several cultural events. The Pushkar Fair is also known as the world’s largest cattle fair. Pushkar is located in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. Thousands of visitor participate in the Pushkar mela. The sight of so many camels, horses, other livestock, farmers, and villagers dressed in ethnic wear makes the Pushkar fair an experience of a lifetime. To have an experience of a lifetime, the people get to see the sight of several camels, cattles, farmers and also villagers dressed in ethnic Rajasthani wear in Pushkar wear.



Let's take a look at some of the images from Pushkar mela: