Brand India Food ‘khichdi’ creates Guinness World Record, Sanjeev Kapoor & team successfully cook 800 kg

India creates record in international markets with a group of coveted chefs, under the guidance of renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor of cooking the mammoth task of preparing 800 kg of khichdi live at the World Food Event in New Delhi. To cook the 800 kg of khichdi, a giant kadhai or frying pan of 7-feet in diameter, with the capacity to hold 1,000 litres is being used. The prepared khichdi will then be distributed to around 60,000 orphan children and guests who will be present at the event. The cooked dish along with the recipe will also be served to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India. As per an official statement by the government, Brand India Khichdi’s ingredients and the recipe will be popularised by Indian Foreign Missions throughout the world. The statement further added that the government will ensure that khichdi is available in restaurants and kitchens around the world.



Take a look at the preparation of brand India food khichdi: