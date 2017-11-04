Brand India Food ‘khichdi’ creates Guinness World Record, Sanjeev Kapoor & team successfully cook 800 kg
India creates record in international markets with a group of coveted chefs, under the guidance of renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor of cooking the mammoth task of preparing 800 kg of khichdi live at the World Food Event in New Delhi. To cook the 800 kg of khichdi, a giant kadhai or frying pan of 7-feet in diameter, with the capacity to hold 1,000 litres is being used. The prepared khichdi will then be distributed to around 60,000 orphan children and guests who will be present at the event. The cooked dish along with the recipe will also be served to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India. As per an official statement by the government, Brand India Khichdi’s ingredients and the recipe will be popularised by Indian Foreign Missions throughout the world. The statement further added that the government will ensure that khichdi is available in restaurants and kitchens around the world.
Take a look at the preparation of brand India food khichdi:
800 kg of Kichadi in the making at World Food India event in New Delhi with line-up of coveted chefs. (Image: Twitter)
Sanjeev Kapoor is seen guiding the team of chefs during the making of 800 kg of khichdi.(Image: Twitter)
India’s best chefs attempt 800 kgs of Khichdi making to get in the Guinness World Record. (Image: Twitter)
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at the World Food India 2017, who attempted to create a World Record by cooking 800 kg of Khichdi. (PTI Photo)
Hon'ble MoS, Sadhvi Niranjan contributing towards the efforts being made to create the world's largest.(Image: Twitter)
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Baba Ramdev prepare Khichdi at World Food India event. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
800 kgs of Khichdi gets in the Guinness World Record. (Image: Twitter)
The record-breaking Kichadi being made at World Food India. (Image: Twitter)
Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and chef Sanjeev Kapoor launch the exclusive Kichadi recipe book. (Image: Twitter)
- Nov 5, 2017 at 1:12 pmNew b developed should be developed through some big FMGC like Patanjali to make it internationally recognition. Baba is having international name and with his voluntary efforts Khichadi and Sh. Sanjeev Kapoor can be promoted to benefit India's simple and variable food in a variety of ways and ingredients worldwide through international trade fares held at different places. Kudos to Sanjeev Kapoor for his efforts and making huge size successfully upto Tadka stage and prepared Tadka to put in by Babaji to give g inaugural.Reply